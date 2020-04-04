Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Projected Earnings Growth (SLAB, ON, XLNX, NVDA, DIOD)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Silicon Labs ranks highest with a projected earnings growth of 110.9%. On Semiconductor is next with a projected earnings growth of 85.3%. Xilinx Inc ranks third highest with a projected earnings growth of 66.4%.

Nvidia Corp follows with a projected earnings growth of 57.5%, and Diodes Inc rounds out the top five with a projected earnings growth of 45.3%.

SmarTrend is monitoring the recent change of momentum in Diodes Inc. Please refer to our Company Overview for the results of our proprietary technical indicators that have been scanning shares of Diodes Inc in search of a potential trend change.