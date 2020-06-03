MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (AVGO, FSLR, SWKS, CRUS, NVDA)

Written on Fri, 03/06/2020 - 2:32am
By Shiri Gupta

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Broadcom Ltd ranks highest with a FCF per share of $13.54. Following is First Solar Inc with a FCF per share of $7.92. Skyworks Solutio ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $6.34.

Cirrus Logic Inc follows with a FCF per share of $5.03, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.86.

Ticker(s): AVGO FSLR SWKS CRUS NVDA

