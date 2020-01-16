Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CREE, AMD, OLED, IPHI, DSPG)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.
Cree Inc ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 90.21. Adv Micro Device is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 83.23. Universal Displa ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 62.45.
Inphi Corp follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 49.86, and Dsp Group Inc rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 44.67.
