Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Forward Earnings Yield (ON, MXL, AOSL, SWKS, AVGO)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest forward earnings yields. Using projected earnings for the current fiscal year, the forward earnings yield is useful to compare a stock's return vs. owning a similar stock or other yield assets (e.g. bonds). Generally, the higher the earnings yield, the more undervalued the stock.

On Semiconductor ranks highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.3%. Following is Maxlinear with a forward earnings yield of 10.1%. Alpha & Omega Se ranks third highest with a forward earnings yield of 10.0%.

Skyworks Solutio follows with a forward earnings yield of 7.4%, and Broadcom Ltd rounds out the top five with a forward earnings yield of 7.3%.

