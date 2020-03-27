Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Beta (MTSI, OLED, IPHI, SPWR, NVDA)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Macom Technology ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Universal Displa is next with a a beta of 1.7. Inphi Corp ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Sunpower Corp follows with a a beta of 1.4, and Nvidia Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macom Technology on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.52. Since that call, shares of Macom Technology have fallen 31.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.