Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry With the Highest Beta (MTSI, OLED, AMD, IPHI, SPWR)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductors industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Macom Technology ranks highest with a a beta of 1.9. Universal Displa is next with a a beta of 1.7. Adv Micro Device ranks third highest with a a beta of 1.5.

Inphi Corp follows with a a beta of 1.5, and Sunpower Corp rounds out the top five with a a beta of 1.4.

