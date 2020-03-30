Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (SYNA , NPTN , MTSI , NVDA , MXL )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA ) ranks first with a loss of 0.24%; Neophotonics Cor (NYSE:NPTN ) ranks second with a loss of 1.17%; and Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI ) ranks third with a loss of 1.62%.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) follows with a loss of 1.75% and Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 1.79%.

