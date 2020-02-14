Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NVDA , ON , MCHP , TXN , AVGO )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) ranks first with a gain of 5.74%; On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) ranks second with a gain of 1.26%; and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks third with a gain of 0.61%.

Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN ) follows with a gain of 0.29% and Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.25%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of On Semiconductor on January 30th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $23.60. Since that call, shares of On Semiconductor have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.