Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MRVL , MXIM , QRVO , XLNX , MCHP )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) ranks first with a loss of 3.36%; Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM ) ranks second with a loss of 3.49%; and Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) ranks third with a loss of 3.50%.

Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX ) follows with a loss of 3.52% and Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 3.65%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Marvell Tech Grp and will alert subscribers who have MRVL in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.