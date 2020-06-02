Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (ON , MCHP , TXN , QCOM , MRVL )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON ) ranks first with a gain of 6.81%; Microchip Tech (NASDAQ:MCHP ) ranks second with a gain of 6.68%; and Texas Instrument (NASDAQ:TXN ) ranks third with a gain of 4.72%.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM ) follows with a gain of 4.46% and Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.44%.

