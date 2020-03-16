MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (INTC , SLAB , MPWR , CRUS , AMBA )

Mon, 03/16/2020
By David Diaz

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC ) ranks first with a gain of 19.54%; Silicon Labs (NASDAQ:SLAB ) ranks second with a gain of 19.09%; and Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR ) ranks third with a gain of 16.83%.

Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS ) follows with a gain of 15.94% and Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 14.61%.

