Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (INTC , AVGO , RMBS , MPWR , CY )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC ) ranks first with a gain of 8.13%; Broadcom Ltd (NASDAQ:AVGO ) ranks second with a gain of 1.36%; and Rambus Inc (NASDAQ:RMBS ) ranks third with a gain of 1.08%.

Monolithic Power (NASDAQ:MPWR ) follows with a gain of 0.14% and Cypress Semicon (NASDAQ:CY ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.09%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Cypress Semicon on May 31st, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $16.81. Since that recommendation, shares of Cypress Semicon have risen 39.6%. We continue to monitor Cypress Semicon for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.