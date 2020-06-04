Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (DIOD , MXIM , IPHI , SYNA , MTSI )

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Diodes Inc (NASDAQ:DIOD ) ranks first with a gain of 2.61%; Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM ) ranks second with a gain of 1.84%; and Inphi Corp (NYSE:IPHI ) ranks third with a gain of 0.68%.

Synaptics Inc (NASDAQ:SYNA ) follows with a gain of 0.46% and Macom Technology (NASDAQ:MTSI ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.33%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macom Technology on February 26th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $26.52. Since that call, shares of Macom Technology have fallen 30.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.