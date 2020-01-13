MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (CREE , MXL , MRVL , QRVO , NVDA )

Written on Mon, 01/13/2020 - 4:33am
By James Quinn

We looked at the Semiconductors industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Cree Inc (NASDAQ:CREE ) ranks first with a gain of 2.86%; Maxlinear (NYSE:MXL ) ranks second with a gain of 1.70%; and Marvell Tech Grp (NASDAQ:MRVL ) ranks third with a gain of 1.53%.

Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO ) follows with a gain of 1.30% and Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.53%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Nvidia Corp on December 12th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $220.31. Since that recommendation, shares of Nvidia Corp have risen 10.9%. We continue to monitor Nvidia Corp for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.

