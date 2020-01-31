Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductors Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AMBA , AMD , CRUS , MXIM , SPWR )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductors industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA ) ranks first with a gain of 4.36%; Adv Micro Device (NASDAQ:AMD ) ranks second with a gain of 2.67%; and Cirrus Logic Inc (NASDAQ:CRUS ) ranks third with a gain of 2.07%.

Maxim Integrated (NASDAQ:MXIM ) follows with a gain of 0.86% and Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.81%.

