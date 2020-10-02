Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AMKR, COHU, PDFS, PLAB, FORM)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $147,000. Cohu Inc is next with a an RPE of $204,000. Pdf Solutions ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $245,000.

Photronics Inc follows with a an RPE of $315,000, and Formfactor Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $319,000.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Amkor Tech Inc and will alert subscribers who have AMKR in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.