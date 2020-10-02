MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Revenue Per Employee (AMKR, COHU, PDFS, PLAB, FORM)

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 2:21am
By Nick Russo

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a an RPE of $147,000. Cohu Inc is next with a an RPE of $204,000. Pdf Solutions ranks third lowest with a an RPE of $245,000.

Photronics Inc follows with a an RPE of $315,000, and Formfactor Inc rounds out the bottom five with a an RPE of $319,000.

