Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (VECO, PDFS, PLAB, FORM, ENTG)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Veeco Instrument ranks lowest with a ROE of -826.7%. Following is Pdf Solutions with a ROE of -112.5%. Photronics Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of 229.3%.
Formfactor Inc follows with a ROE of 854.1%, and Entegris Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of 1,118.2%.
