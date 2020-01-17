Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (UCTT, AEIS, COHU, ENTG, BRKS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.4%. Adv Energy Inds is next with a projected earnings growth of 11.3%. Cohu Inc ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 13.0%.

Entegris Inc follows with a projected earnings growth of 25.8%, and Brooks Automatio rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 28.5%.

