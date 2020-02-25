Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Price to Sales Ratio (AMKR, UCTT, VECO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest price to sales per share ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Amkor Tech Inc ranks lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 0.64. Ultra Clean Hold is next with a a price to sales ratio of 0.75. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a a price to sales ratio of 1.18.

Cohu Inc follows with a a price to sales ratio of 1.61, and Photronics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a a price to sales ratio of 1.93.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Amkor Tech Inc on June 11th, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $7.43. Since that recommendation, shares of Amkor Tech Inc have risen 65.9%. We continue to monitor Amkor Tech Inc for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.