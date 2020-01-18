Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Lowest Free Cash Flow Per Share (PDFS, PLAB, VECO, AMKR, NANO)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the lowest (positive) free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Pdf Solutions ranks lowest with a FCF per share of $0.01. Photronics Inc is next with a FCF per share of $0.07. Veeco Instrument ranks third lowest with a FCF per share of $0.22.

Amkor Tech Inc follows with a FCF per share of $0.28, and Nanometrics Inc rounds out the bottom five with a FCF per share of $0.53.

