Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (UCTT, MKSI, VECO, FORM, AEIS)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,425.3%. Following is Mks Instruments with a sales growth of 4,791.3%. Veeco Instrument ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,581.3%.

Formfactor Inc follows with a sales growth of 4,286.7%, and Adv Energy Inds rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,872.4%.

