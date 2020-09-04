MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (UCTT, MKSI, VECO, FORM, AEIS)

Written on Thu, 04/09/2020 - 2:27am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest sales growth.

Ultra Clean Hold ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,425.3%. Following is Mks Instruments with a sales growth of 4,791.3%. Veeco Instrument ranks third highest with a sales growth of 4,581.3%.

Formfactor Inc follows with a sales growth of 4,286.7%, and Adv Energy Inds rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 3,872.4%.

