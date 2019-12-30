Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Revenue Per Employee (LRCX, AMAT, KLAC, VECO, CCMP)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest Revenue Per Employee (RPE). Analysts use RPE as a measure to compare the productivity of companies in the same industry.
Lam Research ranks highest with a an RPE of $971,000. Following is Applied Material with a an RPE of $814,000. Kla-Tencor Corp ranks third highest with a an RPE of $652,000.
Veeco Instrument follows with a an RPE of $541,000, and Cabot Microelec rounds out the top five with a an RPE of $476,000.
SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Lam Research and will alert subscribers who have LRCX in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.
Keywords: highest revenue per employee lam research applied material kla-tencor corp veeco instrument cabot microelec