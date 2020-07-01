Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (LRCX, KLAC, MKSI, CCMP, AEIS)
Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.
Lam Research ranks highest with a FCF per share of $11.54. Following is Kla-Tencor Corp with a FCF per share of $6.65. Mks Instruments ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $5.98.
Cabot Microelec follows with a FCF per share of $4.80, and Adv Energy Inds rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $4.37.
