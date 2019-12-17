Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest Forward P/E Ratio (CCMP, ENTG, BRKS, PDFS, KLAC)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest forward price to earnings (P/E) ratios. Forward P/E uses estimated earnings to compare relative value among companies in the same industry. Generally, the lower the forward P/E, the more undervalued a company is believed to be.

Cabot Microelec ranks highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 25.07. Entegris Inc is next with a a forward P/E ratio of 24.61. Brooks Automatio ranks third highest with a a forward P/E ratio of 22.01.

Pdf Solutions follows with a a forward P/E ratio of 21.47, and Kla-Tencor Corp rounds out the top five with a a forward P/E ratio of 19.89.

