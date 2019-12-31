Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry With the Highest EPS Growth (VECO, FORM, NANO, COHU, PLAB)

Below are the three companies in the Semiconductor Equipment industry with the highest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates.

Veeco Instrument ranks highest with a EPS growth of 8,074.1%. Formfactor Inc is next with a EPS growth of 5,483.9%. Nanometrics Inc ranks third highest with a EPS growth of 5,000.0%.

Cohu Inc follows with a EPS growth of 4,489.8%, and Photronics Inc rounds out the top five with a EPS growth of 2,352.9%.

