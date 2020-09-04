Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (UCTT , AMAT , AMKR , PLAB , LRCX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) ranks first with a gain of 8.18%; Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks second with a gain of 8.18%; and Amkor Tech Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR ) ranks third with a gain of 4.56%.

Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) follows with a gain of 4.19% and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 4.11%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Lam Research on March 25th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $239.21. Since that recommendation, shares of Lam Research have risen 7.1%. We continue to monitor Lam Research for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.