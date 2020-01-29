Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MKSI , LRCX , KLAC , AMAT , BRKS )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) ranks first with a gain of 3.29%; Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks second with a gain of 2.32%; and Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks third with a gain of 2.06%.

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) follows with a gain of 1.21% and Brooks Automatio (NASDAQ:BRKS ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.03%.

