Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (KLAC , PLAB , AMAT , LRCX , FORM )

We looked at the Semiconductor Equipment industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) ranks first with a gain of 4.01%; Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB ) ranks second with a gain of 2.57%; and Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks third with a gain of 2.32%.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) follows with a gain of 1.97% and Formfactor Inc (NASDAQ:FORM ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 1.03%.

