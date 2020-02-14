Top 5 Companies in the Semiconductor Equipment Industry with the Best Relative Performance (AMAT , MKSI , LRCX , KLAC , UCTT )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Semiconductor Equipment industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Applied Material (NASDAQ:AMAT ) ranks first with a gain of 3.99%; Mks Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI ) ranks second with a gain of 2.42%; and Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX ) ranks third with a gain of 2.08%.

Kla-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC ) follows with a gain of 1.56% and Ultra Clean Hold (NASDAQ:UCTT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.69%.

