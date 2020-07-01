Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Price to Book Ratio (CBL, CDR, WPG, KRG, AKR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest price to book ratios. Often companies with the lowest ratio present the greatest value to investors.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.34. Following is Cedar Realty Tru with a a price to book ratio of 0.68. Washington Prime ranks third lowest with a a price to book ratio of 0.75.

Kite Realty Grou follows with a a price to book ratio of 1.06, and Acadia Realty rounds out the bottom five with a a price to book ratio of 1.38.

