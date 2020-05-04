Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Lowest Beta (SPG, ADC, SKT, RPAI, NNN)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Simon Property ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.6. Following is Agree Realty with a a beta of 0.6. Tanger Factory ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.6.

Retail Propertie follows with a a beta of 0.7, and National Retail rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

