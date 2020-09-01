Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (REG, AKR, ADC, UE, WSR)
Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.
Regency Centers ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,021.7%. Acadia Realty is next with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,734.5%.
Urban Edge P follows with a sales growth of 2,486.9%, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,060.8%.
