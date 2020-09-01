Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (REG, AKR, ADC, UE, WSR)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest sales growth.

Regency Centers ranks highest with a sales growth of 6,021.7%. Acadia Realty is next with a sales growth of 3,175.9%. Agree Realty ranks third highest with a sales growth of 2,734.5%.

Urban Edge P follows with a sales growth of 2,486.9%, and Whitestone Rei rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 2,060.8%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Agree Realty on November 6th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $75.70. Since that call, shares of Agree Realty have fallen 7.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.