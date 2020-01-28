Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (CBL, WPG, BFS, PEI, UE)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Washington Prime with a a beta of 1.1. Saul Centers Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Penn Reit follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Urban Edge P rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Urban Edge P and will alert subscribers who have UE in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.