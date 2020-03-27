Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry With the Highest Beta (CBL, WPG, BFS, PEI, UE)

Below are the three companies in the Retail REITs industry with the highest betas. Higher-beta stocks mean greater volatility and are therefore generally considered to be riskier but also may provide the potential for higher returns.

Cbl & Assoc Prop ranks highest with a a beta of 1.2. Following is Washington Prime with a a beta of 1.1. Saul Centers Inc ranks third highest with a a beta of 0.9.

Penn Reit follows with a a beta of 0.9, and Urban Edge P rounds out the top five with a a beta of 0.9.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Penn Reit on December 3rd, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $5.21. Since that call, shares of Penn Reit have fallen 81.9%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.