Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (UE , BRX , WRI , FRT , NNN )

Below are the top five companies in the Retail REITs industry as measured by relative performance. This analysis was compiled based on yesterday's trading activity as we search for stocks that have the potential to outperform.

Urban Edge P (NYSE:UE ) ranks first with a gain of 1.18%; Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) ranks second with a gain of 1.15%; and Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) ranks third with a gain of 1.11%.

Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) follows with a gain of 0.91% and National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 0.85%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Fed Realty Invs on November 1st, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $134.68. Since that call, shares of Fed Realty Invs have fallen 6.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.