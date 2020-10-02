MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (O , NNN , KIM , BRX , WRI )

Written on Mon, 02/10/2020 - 4:30am
By Nick Russo

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks first with a gain of 0.45%; National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) ranks second with a gain of 0.11%; and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) ranks third with a loss of 0.25%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a loss of 0.33% and Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.36%.

SmarTrend is tracking the current trend status for Realty Income and will alert subscribers who have O in their portfolio or watchlist when shares have changed trend direction.

