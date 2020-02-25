Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (NNN , TCO , O , BRX , KIM )

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) ranks first with a gain of 0.96%; Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO ) ranks second with a gain of 0.19%; and Realty Income (NYSE:O ) ranks third with a loss of 0.33%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a loss of 0.47% and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) rounds out the top five with a loss of 0.52%.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Taubman Centers on February 5th, 2020 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $33.05. Since that recommendation, shares of Taubman Centers have risen 60.8%. We continue to monitor Taubman Centers for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.