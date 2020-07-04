Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (MAC , SPG , KIM , BRX , FRT )

We looked at the Retail REITs industry and measured relative performance to find the top stocks. Relative outperformance is a bullish sign of underlying fundamental and technical strength. We look at yesterday's price action of all companies in this peer group.

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC ) ranks first with a gain of 22.53%; Simon Property (NYSE:SPG ) ranks second with a gain of 15.65%; and Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM ) ranks third with a gain of 11.45%.

Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) follows with a gain of 11.37% and Fed Realty Invs (NYSE:FRT ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 10.41%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Macerich Co on February 13th, 2020 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $22.99. Since that call, shares of Macerich Co have fallen 78.0%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.