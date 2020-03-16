Top 5 Companies in the Retail REITs Industry with the Best Relative Performance (KRG , WSR , WRI , NNN , BRX )

Here are the top 5 stocks in the Retail REITs industry ranked by performance. We compiled the trading activity from yesterday and then analyzed the industry looking for stocks that were outperforming. This is what we found:

Kite Realty Grou (NYSE:KRG ) ranks first with a gain of 15.88%; Whitestone Rei (NYSE:WSR ) ranks second with a gain of 13.00%; and Weingarten Rlty (NYSE:WRI ) ranks third with a gain of 12.21%.

National Retail (NYSE:NNN ) follows with a gain of 10.68% and Brixmor Property (NYSE:BRX ) rounds out the top five with a gain of 9.65%.

