Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Return on Equity (KONA, NDLS, RT, PBPB, LUB)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Kona Grill Inc ranks lowest with a ROE of -12,585.0%. Following is Noodles & Co with a ROE of -6,516.4%. Ruby Tuesday Inc ranks third lowest with a ROE of -2,287.1%.
Potbelly Corp follows with a ROE of -818.3%, and Luby'S Inc rounds out the bottom five with a ROE of -715.6%.
SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Kona Grill Inc on April 18th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $0.43. Since that call, shares of Kona Grill Inc have fallen 76.5%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.
Keywords: lowest return on equity kona grill inc noodles & co :rt ruby tuesday inc potbelly corp luby's inc