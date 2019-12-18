Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Projected Earnings Growth (JACK, CAKE, BLMN, RRGB, EAT)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest projected earnings growth. The growth of earnings per share (current fiscal year estimated vs. last year actual) is important to gauge future profitability and relative value. Higher EPS growth generally justifies higher earnings multiples.

Jack In The Box ranks lowest with a projected earnings growth of 0.8%. Cheesecake Facto is next with a projected earnings growth of 3.2%. Bloomin' Brands ranks third lowest with a projected earnings growth of 4.8%.

Red Robin Gourme follows with a projected earnings growth of 8.6%, and Brinker Intl rounds out the bottom five with a projected earnings growth of 10.0%.

