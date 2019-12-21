Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest EPS Growth (HABT, ARMK, WING, YUM, MCD)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest year-over-year expected earnings per share (EPS) growth rates. The long-term growth rate is the expected annual increase in operating EPS over the next three to five years.

Habit Restaura-A ranks lowest with a EPS growth of 0.0%. Following is Aramark with a EPS growth of 54.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third lowest with a EPS growth of 393.0%.

Yum! Brands Inc follows with a EPS growth of 805.9%, and Mcdonalds Corp rounds out the bottom five with a EPS growth of 1,578.3%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Mcdonalds Corp on September 11th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $210.05. Since that call, shares of Mcdonalds Corp have fallen 6.2%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.