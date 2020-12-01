Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest EBITDA Growth (YUM, JACK, BOJA, MCD, DNKN)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Yum! Brands Inc ranks lowest with a EBITDA growth of -31.1%. Following is Jack In The Box with a EBITDA growth of -22.4%. Bojangles' Inc ranks third lowest with a EBITDA growth of -3.5%.

Mcdonalds Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of -0.9%, and Dunkin' Brands G rounds out the bottom five with a EBITDA growth of -0.2%.

SmarTrend recommended that its subscribers protect gains by selling shares of Yum! Brands Inc on September 13th, 2019 by issuing a Downtrend alert when the shares were trading at $112.29. Since that call, shares of Yum! Brands Inc have fallen 9.4%. We are now looking for when a new Uptrend will commence and will alert SmarTrend subscribers in real time.