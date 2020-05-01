Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Lowest Beta (DFRG, DIN, RRGB, NATH, RUTH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the lowest betas. Lower-beta stocks mean minimal volatility and are therefore generally considered to be a less risk and offer more stable returns.

Del Frisco'S Res ranks lowest with a a beta of 0.5. Following is Dineequity Inc with a a beta of 0.5. Red Robin Gourme ranks third lowest with a a beta of 0.5.

Nathans Famous follows with a a beta of 0.6, and Ruth'S Hospitali rounds out the bottom five with a a beta of 0.7.

SmarTrend recommended that subscribers consider buying shares of Del Frisco'S Res on May 22nd, 2019 as our technology indicated a new Uptrend was in progress when shares hit $6.82. Since that recommendation, shares of Del Frisco'S Res have risen 16.9%. We continue to monitor Del Frisco'S Res for any potential shift so investors can protect gains and will alert SmarTrend subscribers immediately.