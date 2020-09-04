Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Sales Growth (SHAK, HABT, WING, TAST, CMG)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest sales growth.

Shake Shack In-A ranks highest with a sales growth of 3,364.7%. Habit Restaura-A is next with a sales growth of 1,687.3%. Wingstop Inc ranks third highest with a sales growth of 1,553.5%.

Carrols Restaura follows with a sales growth of 1,536.2%, and Chipotle Mexican rounds out the top five with a sales growth of 1,465.1%.

