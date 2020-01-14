Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SBUX, BLMN, CBRL, WEN, RUTH)
Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.
Starbucks Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 8,511.7%. Following is Bloomin' Brands with a ROE of 7,987.8%. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,981.1%.
Wendy'S Co/The follows with a ROE of 3,884.1%, and Ruth'S Hospitali rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,733.7%.
