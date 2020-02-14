MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Return on Equity (SBUX, BLMN, CBRL, WEN, RUTH)

Written on Fri, 02/14/2020 - 2:31am
By Amy Schwartz

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest return on equity. The ROE is a general indication of the company's efficiency; investors usually look for companies with ROEs that are high and are growing.

Starbucks Corp ranks highest with a ROE of 8,511.7%. Bloomin' Brands is next with a ROE of 7,987.8%. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a ROE of 3,981.1%.

Wendy'S Co/The follows with a ROE of 3,884.1%, and Ruth'S Hospitali rounds out the top five with a ROE of 3,733.7%.

