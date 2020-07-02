MySmarTrend
Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest Free Cash Flow Per Share (BH, CMG, CBRL, RRGB, DPZ)

Written on Fri, 02/07/2020 - 2:23am
By James Quinn

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest free cash flow per share. FCF/share is a valuable metric signaling a company's ability to facilitate growth in the business.

Biglari Holdings ranks highest with a FCF per share of $14.46. Chipotle Mexican is next with a FCF per share of $8.79. Cracker Barrel ranks third highest with a FCF per share of $8.75.

Red Robin Gourme follows with a FCF per share of $5.67, and Domino'S Pizza rounds out the top five with a FCF per share of $5.42.

