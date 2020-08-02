Top 5 Companies in the Restaurants Industry With the Highest EBITDA Growth (FRGI, LOCO, NDLS, PBPB, BH)

Below are the three companies in the Restaurants industry with the highest EBITDA Growth (next year estimate vs. LTM). EBITDA Growth can be valuable in predicting future cash flow generation and earnings power.

Fiesta Restauran ranks highest with a EBITDA growth of 207.2%. El Pollo Loco Ho is next with a EBITDA growth of 204.4%. Noodles & Co ranks third highest with a EBITDA growth of 140.1%.

Potbelly Corp follows with a EBITDA growth of 99.7%, and Biglari Holdings rounds out the top five with a EBITDA growth of 66.9%.

